Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Boyd Gaming worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,946 shares of company stock worth $17,197,988 in the last three months. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

