Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 5.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

