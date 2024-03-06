Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,670 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,078 shares in the company, valued at $787,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

