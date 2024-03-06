Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

