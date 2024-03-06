Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 13,748 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,770.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,065,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,227.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matterport Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Matterport by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Matterport by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

