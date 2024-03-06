FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

