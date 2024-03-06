Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

