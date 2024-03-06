First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.5 %

FCNCA opened at $1,601.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,623.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,418.41.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

