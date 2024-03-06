Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

