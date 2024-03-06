Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average is $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $242.79.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

