Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,379. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.