California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

