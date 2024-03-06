California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,661 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 89,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,313. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

