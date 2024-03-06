California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 6.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

