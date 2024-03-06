California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Universal Display worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

