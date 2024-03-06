California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

