Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.