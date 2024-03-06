Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,501 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

