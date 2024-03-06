Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

