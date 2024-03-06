Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,134 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,600. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

