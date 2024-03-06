ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 616,250 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

