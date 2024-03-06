93,822 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

