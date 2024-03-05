Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

