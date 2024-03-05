Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.