Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Wesdome Gold Mines to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 0.70.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
