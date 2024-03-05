Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Wesdome Gold Mines to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

