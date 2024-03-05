Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

VIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

