VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.96.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

