Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

