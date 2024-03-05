Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 2.7 %

VIV opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

