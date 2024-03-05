StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ENVA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.56. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

