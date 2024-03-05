Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.