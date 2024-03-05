SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

