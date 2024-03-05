Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 17.9%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953 in the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

