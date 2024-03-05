Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after buying an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 767,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

