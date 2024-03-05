SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 10,200,527 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

