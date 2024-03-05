Samsara (IOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Samsara has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,781.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

