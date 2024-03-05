Safe Trading Down 51.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Safe has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00019028 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 111.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

