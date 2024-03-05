Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Squarespace (SQSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) recently:

3/4/2024 – Squarespace was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Squarespace had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Squarespace was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,791,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Squarespace by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

