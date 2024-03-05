Real Brokerage (REAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

