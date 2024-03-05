Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PB opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

