Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

