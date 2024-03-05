Profund Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after buying an additional 6,078,768 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 4,742,161 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

