Profund Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.