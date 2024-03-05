Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.