Profund Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,153,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,977,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $117.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

