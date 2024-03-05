Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

