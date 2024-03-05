Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.3 %

GKOS stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

