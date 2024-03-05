Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,505 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 35.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 113,644 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 491,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 302,203 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.