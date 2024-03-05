Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,999 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.6 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -82.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

