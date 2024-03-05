Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.6 %

TPX stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

